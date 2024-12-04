By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

How often have you heard people say that someone's voice is their "fortune"?

In the realm of vocations where vocal timbre sets the tone for professional worth, singing surely comes to mind first.

But there are also associated fields like audio dubbing in which possessing what the industry calls "a golden voice" can prove highly lucrative.

Stévy Daic Ndjalala Totolo is an expert in this domain. His versatile voice, capable of shifting from low to high pitch with effortless ease, is used to dub film and cartoon characters into various African and international languages.

In 2021, Stévy founded Gemini Multimedia, a start-up based in Rwanda that goes beyond showcasing his obvious talent for lending his voice to diverse characters.

As an international interpreter and communications specialist, Stévy has developed a business plan that aims to prevent brain drain and attract capital to the African continent.

"I am Gabonese, and my team consists of highly talented individuals from across Africa. Whenever content needs to be adapted into Hausa, Swahili, Yoruba or Zimbabwean Shona, I subcontract work to people I collaborate with, based on proficiency in that particular language," Stévy tells TRT Afrika.

"I work with French producers and also lend my voice to English content."

Wired for sound

Recording sessions happen in the friendly atmosphere of the start-up's studio in the heart of Kigali's Kagugu district.

Gemini's studio, which has gained recognition for the quality of its infrastructure, has egg pallet-shaped acoustic panels to ensure high-definition sound and prevent disturbance to neighbours.

From this foundation, and with the help of its web of voices in various tones, both male and female, Gemini Multimedia has been steadily gaining market share in this sector.

"A lot of Western companies come to work with us because we have the material, capable professionals who know how to accomplish the task, and the know-how. These companies come to us because we are competitive in this sector," says Stévy.

"Our pricing creates a win-win situation for everyone. Our employees and subcontractors can live more than decently on what they earn."

Among the clients who trust the start-up are advertising agencies producing content in English, documentary production companies, and NGOs whose names the entrepreneur keeps confidential for privacy reasons.

Hearing is believing

In films, cartoons, animated features, and advertising, the people who give voice to characters don't just read text.

The job requires them to get under the characters' skin just as actors do when they essay roles for the screen.

"Any literate person can read, but not everyone can transcribe and share emotions. If you are asked to say 'thank you', you can do so in a flat, emotionless way. But if you are asked to mean what you say, it requires a different mindset and skill to do so," explains Stévy.

"The rhythm, tone, and delivery of each word must align with the theme and context of the cinematic reality."

According to the Gabonese entrepreneur, the voice-over market has recently become particularly fond of African accents, especially when a specific project has a target audience.

As for the economic potential of this sector, the Gemini boss reveals that on specific projects, it's possible to earn a fee of US $500 for a three-second dub.

All that a voice-over or dubbing aspirant needs to start a career in this fast-growing field is a "golden voice". For everything else, there's Stévy's start-up.

