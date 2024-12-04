TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish ambassador to Zambia, Malawi takes office
Huseyin Barbaros Dicle has announced his new role as Türkiye's fourth ambassador to Zambia, Malawi and COMESA.
Turkish ambassador to Zambia, Malawi takes office
In a statement in Zambia's capital Lusaka, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle said he assumed office on November 29, 2024. / Photo: Türkiye in Zambia / Others
December 4, 2024

Huseyin Barbaros Dicle on Tuesday announced his new role as Türkiye's fourth ambassador to Zambia, Malawi and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)

In a statement in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, Dicle said he assumed office on November 29, replacing Istem Circiroglu, who had been in the role since 2021.

"The bonds between Türkiye and Zambia as well as Malawi continue to flourish and grow stronger based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Since the establishment of our embassy in Lusaka in 2011 and Zambia's embassy in Ankara in 2014, our relations have expanded significantly, paving the way for new partnerships and collaborations," he said.

'Work tirelessly to enhance ties'

Dicle said that as a stable and secure partner with vast opportunities in Africa, Zambia held a unique and vital place for Türkiye, with the two nations being resolute in their commitment to further deepen relations and foster cooperation in ways that contribute to mutual benefit and regional peace and prosperity.

"During my tenure, I, together with the dedicated staff of our embassy, will work tirelessly to enhance our ties in every domain. By valuing and incorporating the perspectives and suggestions of our esteemed citizens, business representatives, Zambian and Malawian counterparts, we aim to achieve concrete progress," he said, adding the embassy's doors remain open to the citizens of both Zambia and Malawi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us