Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the Syrian people will reshape the future of their war-torn country.

In his first press briefing since the Syrian opposition took control of Damascus on Sunday, he said millions of Syrians who were forced to flee can now return home safely.

Despite numerous initiatives, including President Erdogan's call for finding a political solution, the Assad regime rejected the proposals, leading to a continued crisis, he said, speaking on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2024.

"Since the Astana process froze the war in 2016, the regime has had precious time to address the existing problems," he said. "But they didn't, and instead, we saw a slow decay and collapse of the regime that explains why, almost without firing one bullet, Aleppo fell immediately, followed by other cities."

Fidan said the quick erosion of the Assad regime can be explained by its inability to provide for the people.

"The demands of the Syrian people have been ignored, and the regime has been unable to provide even the most basic services," Fidan stated. "Half of the population has been displaced, contributing to a massive migration crisis."

He underscored Türkiye's commitment to Syria’s national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"Türkiye will continue working with neighbouring countries and the new administration to reconstruct Syria and to address its economic problems," he said.

"Türkiye will take all necessary steps to ensure peace and security in Syria."

Backing a smooth transition

Fidan also called for international actors to be involved in the transition process, urging the global community to support the Syrian people for a smooth transition in this crucial period.

Fidan called on regional and international actors to move calmly and carefully, as the region must not be dragged into further instability.

"We urge both regional and global players to act with caution, as the territorial integrity of Syria must be preserved and the transition process handled with care."

He also stated that the new Syria should not threaten its neighbours.

"Terrorist organisations must not be allowed to take advantage of this situation," he warned.

A united opposition

Fidan emphasised inclusivity, voicing opposition to any form of revenge attacks, and said that all groups, including Christians, Kurds, and non-Muslims, must be treated equally.

He also warned that chemical weapons in Syria should be secured.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, who are parties to the Astana Process, met in Doha, Qatar's capital, to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

The meeting also included the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

