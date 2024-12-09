Monday, December 9, 2024

Gaza death toll nears 44,800 as Israel kills more Palestinians

1245 GMT — At least 50 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,758, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,134 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 50 people and injured 84 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1307 GMT — Hamas congratulates Syrians on toppling Assad

In a statement published on the Palestinian resistance group's official website, Hamas said: "We congratulate the brotherly Syrian people on their success in achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice. We call on all components of the Syrian people to unite, strengthen national cohesion, and rise above the pains of the past."

1231 GMT — Several killed as Israeli army intensifies attacks in northern Gaza

Several people were killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted a school-turned-shelter and civilians in northern Gaza, a medical source and witnesses said.

Witnesses said Israeli jets struck Abu Hussein School, where hundreds of civilians have sheltered in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

A medical source said several people were killed and injured in the attack, without giving an exact figure. The Israeli strike caused a large part of the school building to collapse, witnesses said.

Four people were also killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians near al-Halabi Roundabout in Jabalia, the medical source said.

1207 GMT — Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital 'unacceptable': WHO

The latest shelling of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which caused severe damage and disrupted vital medical services, is "unacceptable," the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to hospital authorities, the attack on December 7 led to injuries among health workers and patients, while water, oxygen, and fuel tanks were destroyed, triggering a fire within the hospital premises.

The facility is now completely without electricity, further crippling its ability to provide essential care, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The ongoing attacks on the hospital are unacceptable and are depriving people in northern (Gaza) of the already minimal health services they had left," he said.

06:00 GMT —Israel strikes southern and central Gaza, kills 8

Israel has bombarded central and southern besieged Gaza, killing at least eight Palestinians and wounding several others.

A man and his wife were killed, and six others, including their infant daughter, were seriously wounded when an air strike hit the tent where they were staying in the town of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

Six more Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle and a civilian vehicle in the Khirbat Al-Adas area in Rafah city, another medical source said.

05:26 GMT — Israeli army burns truck carrying goods bound for southern Gaza

The Israeli army has burned a truck carrying goods in the Al Zeitoun neighbourhood southeast of Gaza City.

The army stopped the privately owned truck as it was heading to the southern part of the enclave via Salah al-Din Street, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

They added that the army forced the driver to get out of the truck and took him to an unknown location, then set the truck on fire.

04:37 GMT — Israel, Hamas close to reaching 'small' ceasefire deal: Sources

Israel and resistance group Hamas are close to reaching a "small" ceasefire deal, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said, citing political sources.

The broadcasting authority quoted the unnamed Israeli sources as saying that the two sides are close to finalising a deal that would include a two-month ceasefire.

03:52 GMT — Netanyahu claims Assad's fall could strengthen hostage swap deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the fall of Syria's Bashar al Assad regime could lead to a hostage swap deal in besieged Gaza.

He said that the fall of Assad "could open the door to new opportunities to strengthen a deal for the return of the hostages from Gaza."

03:10 GMT — Director of key north Gaza hospital says power outage threatens patients

The director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital said the lives of more than 100 patients were in danger after electricity, oxygen and water supplies were cut due to Israel's onslaught.

Hossam Abu Safiyeh said recent Israeli shelling and bombing had severely damaged the hospital and cut the water and electricity supply to parts of it.

"The outage of electricity and water persists, and we urgently appeal to the international community for assistance," he said.

02:30 GMT — Israel's barbaric war on Palestine's Gaza must end: South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said Israel's "barbaric war" against the people of Gaza must end.

"As nations, we know too well the pain of having our lands colonised and our people oppressed. South Africa and Algeria stand firm in our support for the Palestinian people's quest for self-determination," Ramaphosa said while addressing Algeria's parliament during a working visit on Friday, according to a transcript released by the government and seen by Anadolu over the weekend.

He said, "The killing of women, children, and non-combatants; the bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals; and the denial of humanitarian aid is a stain on the conscience of the world," he said, adding, "We cannot turn a blind eye to this injustice."

