Russia expands e-visas to three African nations
The introduction of the eVisa policy is a significant step towards simplifying travel procedures and promoting people-to-people diplomacy between Russia and Africa.
Russia has increasingly improved relations with many African nations. Photo: Getty Images / Photo: Reuters
December 9, 2024

Travellers from Kenya, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe can now visit Russia with a convenient electronic visa, according to a recent announcement by the Russian Embassy in Kenya.

“The Government of Russia has expanded the list of countries whose citizens can visit the Russian Federation with a single electronic visa. The list now includes following African countries: Kenya, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe,’ the embassy said on Sunday in a statement on X.

The development is expected to facilitate travel between Russia and these countries, promoting tourism, business, and cultural exchange, authorities added.

According to Russia’s single eVisa information, the document grants citizens of the three countries the right to a single entry into Russia, allowing them to stay for up to 16 days.

Russia-Africa relations

The visa is valid for 60 days from the date of registration and can be used for various purposes.

Russia has increasingly improved relations with many African nations.

In July, Russia hosted the Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which brought together heads of state and government, entrepreneurs, academia, and public figures.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a special fund for the development of cooperation between Russia and Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
