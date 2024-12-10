Tuesday, December 10, 2024

1102 GMT —Israel kills 25 Palestinians in strike on home in northern Gaza

The number of people who lost their lives in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, increased by 28 in the last 24 hours, reaching 44,786.

In a statement made by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, information was given regarding the attacks that Israel has been carrying out on Gaza for 431 days.

It was reported that 28 people lost their lives and 54 people were wounded in the "four massacres" carried out by the Israeli army in various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours.

It was recorded that the number of people who lost their lives in Israel's attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has increased to 44,786 and the number of wounded has increased to 106,188.

0705 GMT — Israel bombs Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Seven Palestinians, including a woman and three children, were killed and others wounded in an early morning Israeli air strike that struck a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a statement, the Civil Defence said its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an Israeli air strike on a home for the "Khalifa" family in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source in the al-Awda Hospital said the victims, including a woman and three children, along with the other wounded, arrived at the hospital.

The Israeli air strike destroyed the home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

05:40 GMT —Israel kills 25 Palestinians in strike on home in northern Gaza

The Israeli army has killed two Palestinian families after bombing a home that was sheltering them in the town of Beit Hanoon in the northern besieged Gaza.

"The Israeli army bombed a house that was sheltering two families from the Al-Kahlout clan, consisting of 25 individuals, burying them under the rubble," said Abdel Rahman Al-Kahlout, a relative of the families.

"Israel has committed another massacre, wiping out two families entirely from the civil registry," he added.

04:26 GMT — Netanyahu says won't end Gaza war 'now'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not stop Israel's war in besieged Gaza "now", with renewed efforts towards a ceasefire underway.

Speaking at a press conference in West Jerusalem, he said, "If we end the war now, Hamas will return, recover, rebuild and attack us again — and that is what we do not want to go back to".

03:30 GMT — Palestinian detainees in Israeli prison stricken with food poisoning from spoiled meals

A large number of Palestinian detainees in Israel's Etzion prison south of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank are suffering from severe food poisoning after consuming spoiled food, a Palestinian prisoners' rights group said.

"A lawyer for the Commission of Detainees' Affairs, after visiting nine prisoners on Sunday at Etzion Detention Center, relayed that they had suffered poisoning after displaying similar symptoms following their meals," said the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

"This is not the first instance of poisoning in Etzion, as similar cases have been recorded multiple times over the past few years," it added.

