Despite achievements made by South Africa in the past 30 years, it continues to face significant challenges on its journey toward reconciliation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“Our country is still divided by poverty and unemployment,” Ramaphosa said at an event marking National Reconciliation Day.

The day is celebrated to foster reconciliation and national unity following the end of apartheid in 1994.

“Reconciliation is not a symbolic act,” Ramaphosa said, adding it requires a fundamental transformation of society to create a fair and just nation.

'Deep scars'

“The past may be behind us but we are left with its wounds. We have deep scars as a reminder of our painful experiences,” he added.

He said his government is taking action to build an inclusive economy and create jobs, and also investing in social and economic infrastructure.

“As part of the work to reduce poverty, we continue to support poor households through free basic services, fee-free schools, subsidised housing opportunities and financial aid to tertiary students from poor and working-class families,” he said.

Ramaphosa announced that the country will hold a national dialogue next year to enable a conversation among citizens on shaping the country’s future developmental path.

Press challenges

He said the national dialogue will seek to build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy and address the challenges the country has been facing for the past 15 years which include, low growth, unemployment, poverty and hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption among others.

“We will also want the national dialogue to address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, and sexism, violence and instability,” Ramaphosa said.

