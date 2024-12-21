AFRICA
Cyclone Chido death toll climbs to 76 in Mozambique
The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado province and destroyed nearly 62,000 homes.
Drone footage reveals trail of destruction left by cyclone Chido in Mozambique. Photo / Reuters
December 21, 2024

Cyclone Chido, which ravaged the French archipelago of Mayotte, has claimed 76 lives in Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management said Saturday.

Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday after tearing through the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte where hundreds of people are feared to have been killed.

The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado province and destroyed nearly 62,000 homes, according to officials.

"Shelter, food and Non-food items (NFIs) - particularly hygiene kits, dignity kits, soap and mosquito nets are identified as being the most urgent needs for the affected population," the International Organization of Migration said in a statement.

