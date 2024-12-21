Cyclone Chido, which ravaged the French archipelago of Mayotte, has claimed 76 lives in Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management said Saturday.

Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday after tearing through the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte where hundreds of people are feared to have been killed.

The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado province and destroyed nearly 62,000 homes, according to officials.

"Shelter, food and Non-food items (NFIs) - particularly hygiene kits, dignity kits, soap and mosquito nets are identified as being the most urgent needs for the affected population," the International Organization of Migration said in a statement.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.