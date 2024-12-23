AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt to join new AU peacekeeping force in Somalia
Egypt has announced that its troops will join the new African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.
Egypt to join new AU peacekeeping force in Somalia
In August 2024, Egypt signed a military cooperation deal with Somalia during a visit to Cairo by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. / Photo: Getty Images
December 23, 2024

Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that his country will take part in a new African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, as the two countries draw closer amid tensions with Ethiopia.

"Egypt decided to join this mission based on a request from the Somali government and the welcoming of the African Union Peace and Security Council," Badr Abdelatty told a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi in Cairo on Monday.

Tensions flared in the Horn of Africa after Ethiopia signed a maritime deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland, pushing Mogadishu closer to Addis Ababa's regional rival Cairo.

Abdelatty's remarks came ahead of the end of the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on December 31, to make way for a new force against Al-Shabaab insurgents, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

'Historic' reconciliation

Abdelatty again affirmed on Monday "Somalia's sovereignty over (its) entire national soil" and rejected "any dictates or unilateral measures affecting Somalia's unity, sovereignty and safety."

This month, Türkiye brokered a deal to end the nearly year-long bitter dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the breakthrough as "historic", and the talks were welcomed by the African Union, Washington and Brussels.

Somalia had earlier said Ethiopian troops would be excluded from the AU peacekeeping force, but welcomed Egypt's participation.

Strategic partnership

Cairo's top diplomat did not clarify on Monday the scale of Egypt's involvement in the force, but said that both countries are working towards a strategic partnership.

In August, Egypt signed a military cooperation deal with Somalia during a visit to Cairo by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

And in October, a summit in Asmara brought together Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia in a new regional alliance that was seen as excluding Ethiopia.

Cairo has long been at odds with Addis Ababa, particularly over the vast Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which it says threatens its vital water supply.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us