By Pauline Odhiambo

The bright colours and geometric patterns of Gueye Modou artworks are inspired by the hand-woven floor mats that inform the rich tapestry of his African culture.

Gueye is an artist who believes in weaving the essence of tradition with the threads of modernity.

His collection titled ‘Les Nattes de Mon Enfance’ (The Mats of My Childhood) gives the viewer a glimpse of his upbringing in Senegal where many households had an array of colourful floor mats.

“Mats were at the centre of daily life, and we often used them as seats or beds during family gatherings. They were also playgrounds for children,” the figurative artist tells TRT Afrika.

Figurative art refers to any form of modern art that retains strong references to the real world and particularly to the human figure, according to Clarendon Fine Art platform. The genre includes images depicting objects and scenes as well as portraits.

African aesthetic

In his painting titled “Echo des raciness,” (Echoes of the Roots) Gueye highlights the aesthetics and history of African grooming by portraying the subject in a hairstyle reminiscent of tree branches or roots.

“My style reflects a modern approach to African art, blending traditional cultural elements with contemporary themes, often exploring identity and human connection. My work often features bold, colorful portraits and figurative compositions,” says the 34 year old artist.

Gueye also uses different mediums for his art, including acrylic and oil paints to convey emotion and energy.

In his painting, “Liens Profonds,” Gueye says the intertwining hairstyles of the two female subjects symobolise the strength of human and cultural relationships. “It’s both poetic and meaningful,” he states.

For his painting titled “Ndimi”, a Bantu word meaning ‘identity’ or ‘essence,’ the artists celebrates African identity while also revealing the introspective power of portraiture.

‘Eyes as channel to the soul’

Similarly his painting named “Joto Ya Moyo” which translates to ‘The Warmth of the Heart’ in Swahili, revels the role of the eyes as channel to the soul, evoking emotional and spiritual intensity.

In some other paintings, Gueye showcases the dynamic relationships inherent in traditional African families.

“The vibrant patterns and interconnected forms evoke a sense of unity amidst individuality where women navigated shared lives, responsibilities and relationships within a common household, highlighting both the challenges and harmonies of such connections.”

In his artwork “Regard en Éclats,” the subject’s intense gaze coupled with the colourful background emphasises the richness of cultural heritage.

‘Bearers of Heritage’

In ‘Guardians of Time, ’Gueye depicts a trio of women dressed in all-white and seemingly dancing to the tune of silent rhythm.

“I titled it that way because it highlights the idea that these women, through their gestures, their ornaments and their posture, embody a timeless connection to ancestral traditions, a cultural memory that spans generations. This evokes both their role as bearers of heritage and their importance in the preservation of African rituals and knowledge.”

The artist further credits his own father’s role towards inspiring his love of painting.

“My father was a painter and a designer. After school, he would always call me to spend time with him in his studio to help him, and that’s where I got the passion for artistic creativity. I later studied art at the Mo d'Art school in Lomé, Togo.”

Now based in the Spanish city of Barcelona, Gueye’s continues to broaden his cultural horizons, drawing inspiration from his travels and daily encounters.

Many of his artworks are valued by collectors and sold for thousands of dollars in the international market.

His advice to aspiring artists? “Paint what makes you happy. You can’t expect people to love your art if you don’t enjoy the art you create.”

