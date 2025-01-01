By Kaddu Sebunya

Africa stands at a critical juncture. Recent years have demonstrated our continent’s potential to chart a developmental path rooted in sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.

There are encouraging signs. In 2024, half of all venture capital investments in Africa were green, highlighting a growing commitment to sustainable growth.

As we look ahead, we must be strategic about near-term challenges and visionary about long-term goals.

NGOs must continue to lead with the values of inclusivity, accountability, and respect. And world leaders must be encouraged to do the same.

The upcoming African Union elections this February, for example, present an opportunity to reinforce the kind of leadership needed to propel Africa forward.

Let this be the year we take lessons from the past and apply them. It is not enough to understand “why” we must act.

The mechanics of “how” to navigate prosperity for Africa while understanding the linkages between biodiversity loss, climate change, food insecurity, and public health must take center stage.

The recently released IPBES Nexus Assessment highlights the importance of why we must act now.

More than half of the world’s population is living in areas experiencing the highest impacts from declines in biodiversity, water availability and quality, and food security, and increases in health risks and adverse effects of climate change.

Additionally, the costs of addressing biodiversity loss, which already has a significant financial gap, would double if delayed by ten years and add an estimated minimum of $500 billion per year for addressing climate change.

Opportunities Ahead

In 2024, there were 65 national-level elections held globally, making it one of the most significant election years in history.

These set the tone for the pivotal years ahead, offering a glimpse into the power of leadership in shaping sustainable futures.

Across Africa and beyond, voters demonstrated an increasing demand for leaders who prioritise transparency, inclusivity, and long-term vision.

2025 has yet another 45 elections on the horizon globally, making the stakes even higher.

The leaders elected during this critical period will be instrumental in fostering partnerships that transcend borders and sectors, ensuring that accountability mechanisms are robust and effective.

The need for leaders who champion shared prosperity driving instrumental policy shifts has never been higher.

The collective impact of these elections will ripple across generations, underscoring the necessity of electing individuals who will steer their nations—and the global community—toward a future of shared accountability and opportunity.

This year, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is set to revolutionise intra-African trade, aiming to eliminate 90% of tariffs on goods and boost trade between African countries from 16% to 52%.

Our digital economy is projected to reach US$180 billion, driven by increased internet connectivity and a burgeoning tech-savvy population.

What does this mean for people and wildlife?

It means tremendous opportunities to bring conservation to the table as a driver of economic growth through nature-based goods and services, develop sustainable value chains, and leverage technology for more sophisticated insights and better decision-making.

This year marks another important event: South Africa will be the first African nation to host the G20 Summit.

It will be an opportunity for Africa to push for a fairer global economic system that includes stronger commitments to green financing, equitable trade, and investments in people, particularly youth and women.

We must emphasise Africa’s role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and poverty.

During last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, the number of African teams drawing inspiration from wildlife for their team names was noticeable, highlighting our deep social and cultural connections to nature.

Those connections, like sports, bring us together. They unite us. Let them inspire us in this coming year.

Our journey in 2025 must be one of hope, determination, and action that puts people at the center of conservation.

We must focus on conservation solutions that help Africa--and the world--understand, value, and sustainable leverage Africa’s natural heritage in ways that build a future for our continent where both people and wildlife thrive.

The author, Kaddu Kiwe Sebunya is the CEO of African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) with a career in conservation spanning over three decades across the USA, Africa, and Europe

