AFRICA
2 MIN READ
For the first time in 30 years, Zimbabwe to cull elephants. Here's why
The cull, the first in the country since 1988, will take place in Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi districts. It follows neighbouring Namibia's decision last month to put down 83 elephants.
For the first time in 30 years, Zimbabwe to cull elephants. Here's why
The cull, the first in the country since 1988, will take place in Hwange, Mbire, Tsholotsho and Chiredzi districts / Photo: AP / Others
September 17, 2024

By Shereena Qazi

More than 200,000 elephants are estimated to live in a conservation area spread over five southern African countries - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia - making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide.

"Our population has been increasing, elephant population also increasing, but the the country that we call Zimbabwe is not expanding, so we need to do a balance," Farawo said.

Zimbabwean authorities are also considering relocating elephants from areas with high populations. However, this option faces challenges due to a lack of funding.

Relocating elephants is particularly costly, with a 2018 operation involving 100 elephants costing $400,000.

'Drop in the ocean'

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) requires at least $25 million annually to support its operations but has not received any funding from the financially strained government since 2001.

The organisation’s financial situation worsened in 2020 due to the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s tourism industry, which is a key source of revenue for conservation efforts.

The plan is still being discussed, and a final decision has yet to be made. Culling is permitted under Zimbabwe laws.

"But in any way, 200 is a drop in the ocean. It will not be felt. But we are at least trying to do something to help our communities and also to help the animals themselves," Farawo told TRT World.

"Because they have become a danger to themselves."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us