Arsenal beat Brentford to close gap on Liverpool
Arsenal began the new year in style as they recovered from an early sucker-punch to beat Brentford 3-1 in the English Premier League on Wednesday.
The win lifted Arsenal above Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with 39 points from 19 games with Liverpool on 45 from 18. / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2025

Arsenal began the new year in style as they recovered from an early sucker-punch to beat Brentford 3-1 away and move back into second place in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the hosts a 13th minute lead with Brentford's first attack but Gabriel Jesus continued his recent form to equalise before halftime with a diving header.

Arsenal came out firing in the second half and Mikel Merino put them ahead five minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli scored three minutes later to put Mikel Arteta's side in control.

The win lifted Arsenal above Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with 39 points from 19 games with Liverpool on 45 from 18.

Injury-hit Brentford's second home defeat of the season left them in 12th spot with 24 points from 19 games.

SOURCE:Reuters
