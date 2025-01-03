WORLD
Live Updates: Israel kills more than 90 Palestinians in latest attacks
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 455th day — has reportedly killed more than 45,600 Palestinians and wounded over 108,438 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,048 people since October 2023 and continues to breach November 27 truce deal.
People recite a prayer over the bodies of displaced Palestinians killed in by Israel in a strike on a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Younis in southern Gaza, in the yard of the Nasser hospital. / Photo: AFP / Others
January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025

05:23 GMT — Israel kills more than 90 Palestinians in latest attacks

OvernightIsraeli air strikes across central and southern Gaza, including an attack on a sprawling tent camp that Israel has repeatedly bombed despite designating it a so-called "humanitarian safe zone", have taken the Palestinian death toll to more than 90, local media and activists reported.

In its latest attacks, the Israeli military bombed the Salman family's house in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, the Quds News Network, killing at least four Palestinians.

Four Palestinian civilians were killed and several others were wounded in Israeli strikes that targeted a house south of Gaza City, official WAFA news agency reported.

04:43 GMT — Houthis say carried out 22 attacks against US, Israeli targets

Yemen’s Houthi group has said that its forces carried out 22 strikes in one week against US and Israeli targets with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Houthis hit the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, Nevatim Air Base and an electricity station in West Jerusalem, the group's leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in an address broadcast on the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel.

He said the group's forces also targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with 11 missiles and drones.

03:30 GMT — Israel strikes Syrian defence positions near Aleppo

Israel has bombed Syrian defence positions in the Al-Safira area southeast of Aleppo city.

An air defence base and warehouse were targeted, said local sources.

A number of people in the area were killed and wounded in around 10 air strikes, according to preliminary reports.

For our live updates from Thursday, January 2, 2025, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
