Thursday, January 2, 2025

07:53 GMT — At least 11 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on tents of displaced people in southern Gaza.

The air strike was carried out in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis city, a medical source said, adding the deceased included three women and four children.

"Eleven people were martyred, including three children and two women, and 15 were injured after the occupation aircraft bombed a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza," Gaza's civil defence agency said in a statement.

Among those killed were the police chief Mahmud Salah and his deputy Hussam Shahwan, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

Al-Mawasi area has been designated by Israel as "a safe humanitarian zone.” Israeli warplanes and drones, however, have struck the area many times, committing massacres and killing hundreds of people.

00:09 GMT — Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli soldiers have opened fire during a raid in the Old City of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, wounding three Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said they were transferred to Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus.

The ministry said that one of the victims sustained a serious gunshot wound to the back, while the other two suffered moderate wounds from gunshots to the leg and thigh.

