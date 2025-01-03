Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has indicated that the club will be receptive to potential signings during the January transfer window, though his primary focus remains on the existing squad.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton, Arteta emphasised the importance of the players currently at his disposal.

The Gunners enter the match on a high after a convincing 3-1 victory in their last outing, achieved despite the absence of key players Bukayo Saka (injury) and Kai Havertz (illness).

"The focus is on the players we have," Arteta stated. However, he added a caveat: "If something is in the market that we can afford and believe can have an impact on the team, we have to be open to that possibility always." He reiterated, "At the moment, the focus is on what we have."

'Playing well not sufficient'

The manager has made it clear that simply playing well is no longer sufficient; he is determined to win trophies.

Reflecting on past title challenges, Arteta acknowledged that "something is missing," referencing Arsenal's strong statistical performance in 2024 without tangible silverware to show for it.

The emergence of young talents like Ethan Nwaneri, who impressed against Brentford on New Year's Day, and Myles Lewis-Skelly has also provided Arteta with additional squad depth, particularly given the team's recent injury concerns.

