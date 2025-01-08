AFRICA
Rwanda-backed rebels capture of key town in Congo draws ire
The UN says the rebels are threatening to advance further and have set up a parallel administration in North Kivu province.
The rebels have been gaining territory in eastern DR Congo. / Photo: AP
January 8, 2025

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned an offensive waged in the Democratic Republic of Congo by the Rwanda-backed M-23 rebel movement and urged it to honor a ceasefire agreed last summer.

The March 23 Movement has seized vast swaths of eastern DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Over the weekend the Rebels captured Masisi, a key town in the east of the vast, resource-rich country, in North Kivu province.

"We condemn the ongoing offensive launched last week by the M23 in North Kivu," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, mentioning specifically the taking of Masisi.

Parallel administration

He said the rebels are threatening to advance further and since June have set up a parallel administration in the large areas of North Kivu that they control.

A ceasefire agreement signed in August had stabilized the situation at the front, but both sides continued to exchange fire and clashes have intensified since late October.

"We reiterate that it is imperative that the group lay down its weapons and abides by the cease-fire in place since 4th August," Dujarric said.

Angola-mediated talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were abruptly canceled in mid-December over disagreements on the terms of a proposed peace deal.

'Worsening crisis'

The M-23 rebels have continued to capture land despite the ceasefire.

The UN said the current rebel offensive has led to the death of seven civilians and displaced thousands of people, worsening a humanitarian crisis in North Kivu.

SOURCE:AFP
