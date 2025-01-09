Thursday, January 9, 2025

14:10 GMT —Ten Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza's Beit Hanoun in two weeks

At least 10 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun in the past two weeks, Israeli media reported.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the soldiers were killed by Palestinian fighters since the start of a military operation in the town two weeks ago.

The army said on Wednesday night that three soldiers were killed and three others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun.

13:04 GMT — Polish president seeks protection for Netanyahu

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has asked the country's government to ensure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can attend observances marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz later this month without the risk of being arrested, a Polish presidential aide said.

There have been reports suggesting that the warrant could prevent Netanyahu from travelling to Poland to attend observances marking the anniversary of the liberation in 1945 of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by Soviet forces on Jan. 27.

12:44 GMT — Israeli army arrests 15 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army has detained 15 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, East Jerusalem and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Israeli forces held and interrogated 50 Palestinian residents in Hebron before releasing them.

11:12 GMT —Gaza death toll rises over 46,000 amid Israel's genocidal war

At least 70 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,006, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 109,378 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 70 people and injured 104 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

10:26 GMT — At least 13 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medics said.

A medical source said eight people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes hit a home in the Jabalia Nazla area in northern Gaza.

A father and his three sons were also killed in another strike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another source added.

09:30 GMT — US has power to halt all military aid to Israel, health care workers tell Congress

Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) has called for the US to halt aid to Israel after their colleagues were detained last month by Israeli forces in Gaza.

DAG, a global coalition of health care workers, mobilised more than 50 medical professionals on Capitol Hill to advocate for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who was detained by Israeli forces along with others during a December 27 raid on the health facility.

The delegation visited members of the House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday to advocate for urgent congressional action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

08:38 GMT — Houthi group reports 6 more US-UK raids on Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group reported six more US-UK raids on three provinces in the northern and western parts of the country.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said "an American-British aggression targeted with two raids the Jarban area of the Sanaa province, northern Yemen."

It added that three US-UK raids were carried out on the Harf Sufyan district in the Amran province and a sixth raid on the Alluheyah district in the Al-Hudaydah province, western Yemen.

07:53 GMT — Captive found dead in Gaza amid mounting truce pressure on Israel

Israeli soldiers have recovered the body of Youssef al-Ziyadne, a 53-year-old captive, in southern Gaza.

The discovery has intensified pressure on Israel as it negotiates a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas that could free the remaining captives and halt the ongoing violence in the region.

The Israeli military is now investigating whether another set of remains found nearby belongs to Ziyadne's son, Hamzah, who was also thought to be alive until now.

06:25 GMT — Hamas claims responsibility for West Bank attack that killed 3 Israelis

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, claimed responsibility late Wednesday for an attack in the occupied West Bank that killed three Israelis.

In a statement, the group announced that it carried out the attack Monday in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Gunfire was reported targeting a bus and other vehicles carrying Israelis.

05:22 GMT — Israel continues to 'severely' restrict aid efforts in Gaza — UN

The UN has reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.

"Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report that Palestinian civilians endure horrific levels of violence as hostilities continue across the Gaza Strip," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

Saying the UN and its partners provided aid to more than 2,000 families in southern and central Gaza between December 22 and January 4, Dujarric said: "We also assisted about 200 families in Gaza governorate itself."

04:30 GMT — Israel kills 9 Palestinians in Gaza air strikes

Israel has killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in its air strikes on besieged Gaza.

Civil defence crews recovered the bodies of five people after a strike that targeted a group of civilians near Gaza Municipality Park in the city centre.

Four more bodies were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli airstrike on Deir al Balah in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

03:52 GMT — Lebanon reports 19 more Israeli violations despite ceasefire

The Israeli army committed 19 fresh violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, bringing the total number of breaches since the agreement took effect on November 27 last year to 432.

The latest figure comes from statistics compiled by Anadolu Agency based on announcements by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

According to reports from the agency, the new violations were concentrated in the districts of Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil in Nabatieh Governorate, Tyre district in South Governorate, and Hermel district in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate.

03:23 GMT — 3 Israeli soldiers killed, officer critically injured in northern Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers were killed, and an officer was critically injured when their tank struck a booby-trapped pit in Beit Hanoun in the northern besieged Gaza.

"Three soldiers from the 46th Armored Battalion…part of the 162nd Division, were killed in combat in northern Gaza," the military said in a statement, adding an officer from the battalion was critically injured.

The Israeli army did not provide any details, but Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the tank they were in was lured into an ambush and drove over explosive devices in a booby-trapped area. The massive explosion killed three soldiers and injured a fourth.

03:10 GMT — US denies Gaza genocide after declaring one in Sudan

The White House rejected successive findings from multiple organisations that Israel's carnage on besieged Gaza constitutes genocide, just one day after it said one was taking place in Sudan.

"There's no genocide happening from the Israeli side on Palestinians. It's clear, as the secretary of state articulated, that what we're seeing in Sudan is genocide. It's the wanton, systematic, direct, deliberate slaughter, rape, murder, torture of people based on their ethnicity or their faith that is genocide, and that's what's going on," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"That is not what we're seeing in Gaza, just not. The IDF (Israel's military) isn't waking up every day, putting their boots on the floor, and saying, 'Hey, we're going to go kill some innocent people because they happen to be Palestinian.' Now that doesn't mean that there haven't been too many civilian casualties in this conflict, absolutely too many," he added in reference to the Israeli military.

