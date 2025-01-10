Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has sharply criticised France, accusing it of using US power to further its interests in Syria.

“We frankly don't take into account countries that try to advance their own interests in Syria by hiding behind US power,” Fidan said on Friday, emphasising Ankara's disdain for such approaches.

Fidan’s remarks come as Türkiye continues its efforts to combat the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which it views as a direct threat to its national security.

Stressing Türkiye’s determination to eliminate all threats “at their source,” Fidan highlighted that nothing will remain the same in Syria’s new order.

“Clearing Syrian territory of terrorism will be Türkiye’s main priority in 2025,” Fidan declared, adding that the PKK’s operations in Syria are nearing an end.

“Either someone else will take action, or we will,” he warned.

'Türkiye fights PKK/YPG terrorists, not Kurds'

Fidan also said that the new Syrian administration should be given an opportunity to address the presence of PKK/YPG terrorists in the country, but reiterated that Ankara would act against them otherwise.

He said it was wrong to classify Türkiye’s battle against PKK/YPG terrorists as a battle against Kurds, adding Ankara was now evaluating its presence in Syria in light of the new situation there.

He also said Türkiye would support members of PKK/YPG terrorists who would leave to integrate Syria’s new administration

Regional cooperation and peace

Shifting focus to broader regional relations, Fidan underscored the necessity of peace, solidarity, and cooperation in a region weary of conflict.

He highlighted Türkiye’s proactive diplomacy and strong partnerships with neighbors, emphasising that Ankara is an active and respected player on the global stage.

Despite challenges, Türkiye has defended justice and humanity through its Syria policy, which Fidan described as “strategic patience” since 2011.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism for Syria’s future, urging a transition process that respects the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

Foreign policy principles

Fidan reaffirmed that Türkiye’s foreign policy is rooted in peace, cooperation, and development, with no territorial ambitions or hidden agendas.

He called on regional countries to adopt a similar approach, prioritising stability and progress overpressure and conflict.

Highlighting improving relations with Greece, Fidan noted that bilateral dialogue would continue in 2025, addressing differences in a spirit of good neighbourliness.

Turning to Palestine, Fidan condemned the “genocidal war” in the region, declaring that leaving Palestinians landless and stateless is “absolutely unacceptable.”

Comprehensive fight against terrorism

In addition to regional diplomacy, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to combating terrorism, targeting both Daesh and the PKK/YPG with equal determination.

He urged nations to reflect on the indiscriminate nature of terrorism, which spares no region, whether Europe, America, or Türkiye.

“We will, with God’s permission, achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, one way or another,” he said, outlining Ankara’s dual focus on national security and regional cooperation as key elements of its strategy.