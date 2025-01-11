Everton have signed David Moyes for a second spell as their manager, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Moyes, who previously managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, returns to the club after Sean Dyche was sacked on Saturday.

"It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin," Moyes said in a statement.

Everton, struggling in 16th place in the Premier League, are just a point above the relegation zone as they look to continue their 71-year run in the English top flight.

New stadium

The club, who were taken over by the Friedkin Group last month, are also set to move to a new stadium later this year.

"We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history," Everton's executive chairman Marc Watts said.

"With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton."

