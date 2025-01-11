Liverpool's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League and Champions League leader is also into the semifinals of the English League Cup. And fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot's team from advancing to the fourth round of soccer's oldest knockout competition.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha becoming the Merseyside club's second-youngest debutant.

Forward Chiesa goal marked the Italian's first goal for Liverpool.

Anticipated weekends

The third round of the FA Cup is traditionally one of the most anticipated weekends in English soccer as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Top-flight Wolverhampton also advanced with a 1-0 win at second-division Bristol City.

Later Saturday four-time defending league champion Manchester City was hosting fourth-division Salford City and Chelsea was facing Morecambe — also from the fourth division.

Liverpool next visit third-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

