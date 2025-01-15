Dar Gnawa: Morocco's iconic window into the Maghreb
Dar Gnawa: Morocco's iconic window into the Maghreb
Located in Marrakech, Morocco, the Dar Gnawa Museum is a rich collection of stories, rites, and practices inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
January 15, 2025

By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

The Dar Gnawa museum showcases the arts and artefacts of sub-Saharan communities descended from slaves living in the Maghreb since the late 19th century.

The guembri, a stringed musical instrument with a wide range of sounds, perfectly symbolises the festive and joyous aspects of Gnawa culture.

The Gnawa people, of sub-Saharan origins, are found throughout the Maghreb, from Tunisia to Algeria, and Morocco.

Millions of men and women proudly embody and share their culture, a unique blend of Berber and Arab-Muslim influences.

Founded in 1860 in Marrakech's Derb jdid district, the Dar Gnawa museum was established with the aim of introducing as many people as possible to the artistic diversity of this community.

Oussama Elasri comes from the Gnawa culture. As curator and deputy director of this museum, he never ceases to tell anyone who will listen, especially art lovers, that Dar Gnawa is a treasure trove of riches that deserve to be discovered.

"This museum is a must-see, because it's a kind of inter-temporal bridge. It links the past, the present and the future. It tells the story of sub-Saharan Africa and its links with the Maghreb, particularly with Morocco," Oussama Elasri tells TRT Afrika.

Since its reopening on 1 January 2024, after a period of renovation, the museum has set itself the goal of documenting, exhibiting and preserving Gnawa memory.

The museum features musical instruments, such as the guembri, ritual costumes and artefacts linked to traditional and contemporary Gnawa society.

Like a breviary, local authorities, administration and communities have defined a set of values that serve as the museum's soul.

Consequently, authenticity, innovation and universality are the museum's guiding principles.To reinforce its reputation and encourage exchanges, some of the museum's works are showcased outside its walls, as seen at the Dakar Biennale last November.

''This participation highlighted the universal impact of this culture and enabled an enriching exchange between different African artistic expressions, reinforcing the cultural dialogue between nations,'' Oussama Elasri tells TRT Afrika.

In addition to exhibitions, the museum organises documentary film screenings, shows, musical performances and traditional ceremonies.

Researchers, students and knowledge seekers find it an ideal setting for workshops and seminars, exploring topics such as guembri making, trance dances and connections between Gnawa culture and other African traditions.

The Dar Gnawa museum administrators claim to be in tune with Morocco's current dynamic. The former Cherifian empire, under King Mohamed VI's initiatives, is committed to developing its cultural industry.

Promoting the museum's heritage and artworks plays a central role in highlighting the economic and tourism potential of Moroccan traditions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us