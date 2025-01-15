By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

The Dar Gnawa museum showcases the arts and artefacts of sub-Saharan communities descended from slaves living in the Maghreb since the late 19th century.

The guembri, a stringed musical instrument with a wide range of sounds, perfectly symbolises the festive and joyous aspects of Gnawa culture.

The Gnawa people, of sub-Saharan origins, are found throughout the Maghreb, from Tunisia to Algeria, and Morocco.

Millions of men and women proudly embody and share their culture, a unique blend of Berber and Arab-Muslim influences.

Founded in 1860 in Marrakech's Derb jdid district, the Dar Gnawa museum was established with the aim of introducing as many people as possible to the artistic diversity of this community.

Oussama Elasri comes from the Gnawa culture. As curator and deputy director of this museum, he never ceases to tell anyone who will listen, especially art lovers, that Dar Gnawa is a treasure trove of riches that deserve to be discovered.

"This museum is a must-see, because it's a kind of inter-temporal bridge. It links the past, the present and the future. It tells the story of sub-Saharan Africa and its links with the Maghreb, particularly with Morocco," Oussama Elasri tells TRT Afrika.

Since its reopening on 1 January 2024, after a period of renovation, the museum has set itself the goal of documenting, exhibiting and preserving Gnawa memory.

The museum features musical instruments, such as the guembri, ritual costumes and artefacts linked to traditional and contemporary Gnawa society.

Like a breviary, local authorities, administration and communities have defined a set of values that serve as the museum's soul.

Consequently, authenticity, innovation and universality are the museum's guiding principles.To reinforce its reputation and encourage exchanges, some of the museum's works are showcased outside its walls, as seen at the Dakar Biennale last November.

''This participation highlighted the universal impact of this culture and enabled an enriching exchange between different African artistic expressions, reinforcing the cultural dialogue between nations,'' Oussama Elasri tells TRT Afrika.

In addition to exhibitions, the museum organises documentary film screenings, shows, musical performances and traditional ceremonies.

Researchers, students and knowledge seekers find it an ideal setting for workshops and seminars, exploring topics such as guembri making, trance dances and connections between Gnawa culture and other African traditions.

The Dar Gnawa museum administrators claim to be in tune with Morocco's current dynamic. The former Cherifian empire, under King Mohamed VI's initiatives, is committed to developing its cultural industry.

Promoting the museum's heritage and artworks plays a central role in highlighting the economic and tourism potential of Moroccan traditions.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.