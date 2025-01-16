By Staff Reporter

There is still speculation from boxing analysts if the latest boxing retirement announcement from former British professional boxer Tyson Fury should be taken seriously.

Fury, 36, made his fifth retirement announcement from professional boxing on January 13, 2025, after approximately 16 years of shining boxing career.

“It’s been a blast; I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this," Fury said in a video posted on Instagram.

The Gypsy King's announcement came just weeks after he lost his highly anticipated rematch against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBC, and WBO world titles.

Analysts, however, ask: Could this really be Tyson’s final retirement?

Here we look at all five announcements by Fury, the circumstances behind each announcement, and why some in the boxing world do not truly believe Fury is hanging up his gloves.

November 20th, 2013

Fury first announced his retirement after a second fight with David Haye was postponed, citing "too many bad people in the sport." However, he returned to boxing just three months later.

“Just to confirm, I’m not in a bad mood or anything. I’ve retired 1000000%—no matter what, I’ll never fight again!”

October 3rd, 2016

Following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko to become heavyweight champion, Fury announced his retirement due to mental health issues.

Fury openly discussed his struggles with depression and mental health issues. He was also at the time facing an investigation by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over allegations of a failed drug test. This added to the stress and uncertainty surrounding his career.

“Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in. I’m the greatest, and I’m also retired,” he wrote on social media at the time.

His boxing retirement announcement was taken more seriously by many in the boxing world.

August 1st, 2017

Fury declared his retirement again, though this was short-lived as he returned to the ring in 2018.

“Been very blessed in my life & career, achieved the upmost in boxing. Was an epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me,” Tyson wrote on social media.

April 23, 2022

After defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, Fury stated he would retire. He indicated at the time he wanted to spend more time with family and wanted to enjoy a more settled life.

“I have fulfiled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfill. I’m retiring as only the second heavyweight in history to retire unbeaten.”

January 13, 2025

Most recently, Fury announced his retirement again, just a month after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s been a blast; I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this. God bless everybody; see you on the other side.”

Fury has had a sterling fighting career, with 34 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw. He made his professional debut on December 6, 2008, in Nottingham, England.

