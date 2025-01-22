Ethiopia and Rwanda have sent condolences following a deadly fire disaster at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye.

Türkiye is observing a day of national mourning on Wednesday for those who lost their lives in the fire.

A statement from Ethiopia's foreign ministry expressed the country’s "profound sadness" at the loss of lives caused by the fire.

"The ministry expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic fire," it added.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame sent "heartfelt condolences" to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye.

'Recovery wishes'

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragedy. We extend our wishes for recovery to those injured," he said in a post on X platform.

Somalia has offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the government and people of Türkiye.

"Our thoughts and solidarity are with the families who have lost loved ones and all those affected by this devastating fire," the Somali foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with those affected and we wish a swift and full recovery to all those injured," it added.

'Deep condolences'

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry also released a statement on Facebook.

Expressing “deep” condolences and sympathy for Türkiye, the ministry wished a quick recovery of the injured.

The fire at a ski resort killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Of the injured, 17 were discharged from hospital while one remains in intensive care, said Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.

The fire broke out at around 3.27 am local time (0027GMT) in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

Face justice

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured.

He assured the public that those responsible for the disaster, whether due to negligence or misconduct, would face justice.