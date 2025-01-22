AFRICA
SA 'not worried' about US relations: Ramaphosa
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he is not worried about the country's relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on January 22, 2025 that South Africa would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency. / Photo: AP
January 22, 2025

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the country's relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Trump after his US election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

"I'm not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements," he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.

Ramaphosa said South Africa would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency.

SOURCE:Reuters
