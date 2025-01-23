AFRICA
Ethiopia bus accident claims 25 lives
At least 25 people have died in a bus accident in northern Ethiopia on Thursday, police said.
More than 70 people died in Ethiopia in December 2024, when a truck carrying a wedding party fell into a river. / Photo: AA
January 23, 2025

A bus overturned in northern Ethiopia on Thursday killing 25 people, police said.

The accident in the Dawunt district of Amhara region also left 14 people seriously injured and receiving treatment at hospitals in Delanta and Dessie, local authorities said.

Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation.

More than 70 people died in December when a truck carrying a wedding party fell into a river.

Another bus swerved into a river in southern Ethiopia in September, killing at least 28.

SOURCE:AFP
