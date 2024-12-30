At least 71 people died in Ethiopia when a truck packed with passengers plunged into a river, according to the spokesperson for the southern Sidama regional government and a statement.

The accident, which claimed the lives of 68 males and 3 females, occurred on Sunday in the Bona district, the regional communication bureau said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

Wosenyeleh Simion, spokesperson for the Sidama regional government, said the passengers were wedding guests, and some families had lost multiple members.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) also reported that the passengers were travelling to a wedding when the accident occurred.

Deadly accidents

Traffic police in the region had reported the truck was overloaded, which likely caused the accident, Simion added.

"Five are in a critical condition and taking treatment at Bona General Hospital," he said.

Wosenyeleh said the truck had missed a bridge and fell into a river and that the road had many bends.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.