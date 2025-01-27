By Staff Reporter

The Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, was transformed into a vibrant celebration of African unity and cultural richness as it hosted the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Final Draw on Monday night.

Before the all-important footballing business began, the evening was punctuated by breathtaking performances from two prominent Moroccan artists, Nouamane Lahlou and Hatim Ammor, setting the stage for a truly memorable event.

The evening commenced with a captivating cultural performance by Nouamane Lahlou. A renowned Moroccan artist, Lahlou's work often blends traditional Moroccan music with contemporary influences, creating a sound that resonates with both local and international audiences.

Following Lahlou's performance, the lights dimmed, signalling the official start of the draw ceremony. Taking centre stage were the evening's hosts: Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani.

Djimon Hounsou is a Beninese-American actor and model who has achieved international acclaim for his powerful performances in films such as Amistad, Gladiator, and Blood Diamond. Born in Cotonou, Benin, Hounsou emigrated to France as a teenager before embarking on his modelling and acting career.

"An undisputed icon of Hollywood cinema, Djimon Hounsou shines with his talent as an actor and his flair as a producer, brilliantly embodying artistic excellence on the international scene," CAF said in a statement announcing the draws hosts.

Nabila Kilani is a well-known figure in Moroccan media. A respected journalist and television presenter, she has established herself as a prominent voice in the country.

Her experience in broadcasting and her familiarity with Moroccan culture made her the ideal co-host for the event. Kilani's presence ensured a smooth and engaging flow to the proceedings, providing context and insights for the global audience.

After the hosts' introduction, the audience was treated to another captivating performance, this time by Hatim Ammor.

Ammor is a popular Moroccan singer known for his romantic ballads and modern pop sound. His performance brought a contemporary flair to the evening, showcasing the dynamism of Morocco's music scene.

