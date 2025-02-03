By Meried Bekele

Africa stands at a crossroads. With a young and dynamic population, vast natural resources, and an increasingly connected world, the continent has the potential to redefine its place in the global economy. Yet, potential alone is not enough.

The difference between stagnation and transformation lies in three critical pillars: vision, execution, and entrepreneurship.

In my book, Ethiopia Incorporated, I explore how these elements have shaped Ethiopia's economic journey and how they can be applied more broadly across Africa.

But this is not just an abstract discussion—I have lived these principles first-hand while building IE Networks into one of Ethiopia's leading information technology companies.

Founded in 2008, IE Networks now has over 200 certified employees and has collaborated with major global brands and notable Ethiopian service providers.

My journey as an entrepreneur has reinforced my belief that Africa's future will be built by those who dare to envision something greater, execute relentlessly, and embrace innovation.

Seeing beyond the present

A nation—or a business—without vision drifts, reacting to crises rather than shaping its own destiny. My intention was not merely to establish another IT business, but to create a firm that would drive digital transformation in Ethiopia and beyond.

Many of Africa's most successful economic stories—whether in Ethiopia's manufacturing sector, Rwanda's digital transformation, or Nigeria's fintech boom—began with bold visions.

Leaders, both in government and business, must articulate clear, long-term strategies that transcend political cycles and personal interests.

Bridging the gap between ideas and reality

Vision without execution is a daydream. Too often, Africa has been held back not by a lack of good ideas, but by weak implementation.

When venturing into the tech ecosystem, we need to bear in mind that a strong vision on its own isn't enough—we need to build the right team, establish operational discipline, and navigate the challenges of doing business in a developing market.

Many promising ventures fail because they underestimate the importance of execution.

Countries that have made progress, like Mauritius or Botswana, have done so by ensuring that institutions, policies, and incentives align with their long-term objectives.

Execution requires discipline, accountability, and the ability to learn from setbacks.

Driving innovation and growth

The final pillar is entrepreneurship—the engine of economic dynamism.

Across Africa, young innovators are solving local problems with global implications, from mobile banking to agritech.

But for entrepreneurship to thrive, it must be supported by policies that reduce bureaucratic hurdles, improve access to capital, and create an environment where risk-taking is rewarded.

Governments, investors, and educational institutions all have a role to play in fostering a culture where business creation is seen as a national priority.

When I started my business, I knew the market was underserved, but I also knew that success would require more than identifying an opportunity—it would demand resilience, strategic thinking, and adaptability.

Today, our success is proof that African entrepreneurs can build world-class companies, even in challenging environments.

This same mindset must be nurtured across the continent. A global workforce in the making. One of Africa’s greatest untapped assets is its youth.

With a median age of just 19, the continent’s young population is an economic force waiting to be unleashed.

Africa’s talent pool is not just a local asset—it is a global opportunity.

From software engineers in Kenya to digital creatives in Ghana, young Africans are already proving their ability to compete on the world stage.

However, for African youth to serve as a global workforce, investment in education, digital infrastructure, and remote work policies is crucial.

The world is experiencing a shift towards distributed work, and Africa has the potential to be at the centre of this transformation.

With the right training and connectivity, millions of young Africans can participate in the global economy—not as consumers, but as creators and service providers.

The way forward Ethiopia’s story, like much of Africa’s, is still being written. The country has made significant strides in economic development, but challenges remain.

By embracing vision, execution, and entrepreneurship, Ethiopia—and Africa as a whole—can chart a path towards sustainable prosperity.

The time for action is now. Africa’s future will not be determined by external forces alone, but by the boldness of its visionaries, the discipline of its executors, and the ingenuity of its entrepreneurs.

Most importantly, it will be driven by the energy and talent of its youth—if given the right opportunities to thrive.

The author, Meried Bekele, is an author, entrepreneur, and network architect.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the authors do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.

