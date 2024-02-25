BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
WTO offers $50m for female entrepreneurs
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has set aside $50 million to assist female entrepreneurs in the developing countries.
WTO offers $50m for female entrepreneurs
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. / Photo: Reuters
February 25, 2024

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Sunday launched a $50 million fund to help female entrepeneurs in developing countries to export more using the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

The announcement came ahead of the 13th ministerial conference of the WTO which opens on February 29 in the United Arab Emirates.

Okonjo-Iweala, speaking alongside the Emirati Minster of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi, said the "ground-breaking initiative... embodies our collective commitment to empower women."

"We need catalytic solutions to solve the financing issue that women face," she added.

Online presence

The fund will help businesses run by women in developing countries to adopt digital technologies and increase their online presence.

Zeyoudi said his country would contribute $5 million to the fund, adding "this initiative allows us to celebrate the invaluable contribution of women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses around the world and to recognise the critical role they play in driving economic growth."

"While women are one half the world's population, they only contribute 37% to the global GDP," he said.

Also at the announcement was Saudi Arabian Minister of Commerce Majid al-Kasabi, who called it a "milestone" and said his country was "dedicated" to supporting female empowerment.

Okonjo-Iweala said that in meeting female entrepeneurs, "a common refrain among them is the need for adequate financing to scale their businesses and to tap into the vast opportunities of global trade."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us