AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan will not accept 'foreign-imposed solutions': Burhan
Sudan's Sovereign Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says that the Sudanese people will not accept any externally imposed solutions.
Sudan will not accept 'foreign-imposed solutions': Burhan
The Sudanese army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people. / Photo: TRT Arabi
February 17, 2025

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday that the Sudanese people will not accept any externally imposed solutions.

"The Sudanese people will ultimately prevail, whether others like it or not, and they will not accept any foreign-imposed solutions," Burhan told a conference in Darfur province in western Sudan.

"The Sudanese people will not accept a government imposed upon them, nor the reinstatement of (former Prime Minister) Abdalla Hamdok or any other individual," he said.

Hamdok, a former prime minister between 2019 and 2022, now leads the Taqaddum, a coalition of democratic forces.

'No place for foreign agents'

"Whoever wants to govern Sudan must first come to the country and fight alongside the Sudanese people to defeat the rebellion (the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces). There is no longer a place among us for foreign agents," said Burhan, who is also the army chief.

He urged the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa (IGAD) "to save their efforts because their actions will not gain the approval of the Sudanese people."

"How can they bring figures rejected by the Sudanese people and attempt to impose them on Sudan again?"

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Humanitarian catastrophe

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us