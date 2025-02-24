Monday, February 24, 2025

05:15 GMT — Israeli tanks in West Bank for first time as Gaza talks stall

Israeli tanks moved into the occupied West Bank for the first time in decades in what Palestinian authorities called a “dangerous escalation,” after the defence minister said troops will remain in parts of the territory for a year and tens of thousands of Palestinians who have fled cannot return.

Associated Press journalists saw several tanks move along unpaved tracks into Jenin, long a bastion of armed struggle against Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to “increase the intensity of the activity to thwart terrorism" in all refugee camps in the West Bank.

04:22 GMT —US says it supports Israel in delaying Palestinian prisoners' release

The White House has said that it supports Israel's decision to delay releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing what it described as the "barbaric treatment" of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Delaying the prisoner release is an "appropriate response" to the Palestinian resistance group's treatment of the hostages, a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said.

President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in "whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas," he added.

03:25 GMT — Israeli army raises military readiness near Gaza as ceasefire tensions grow

Israel's military increased its readiness near besieged Gaza amid the fragile ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army announced.

"Following a situational assessment, it was decided to increase the operational readiness in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement while clarifying that "no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines" were being made.

03:00 GMT — Israel attacks funeral of released Palestinian prisoner

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians attending the funeral of released Palestinian prisoner Nael Obeid, 46, in the town of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, WAFA news agency said.

The agency cited local sources reporting that the Israeli forces stormed the town and heavily fired tear gas at mourners attending Obeid's funeral.

