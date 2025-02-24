Sudan has threatened escalatory measures on Monday against Kenya for alleged interference in the country’s internal affairs and hosting activities of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil said the measures will be taken against Nairobi “due to its interference in Sudan’s internal affairs and hosting events for the terrorist RSF militia and its allies that target Sudan’s security, stability, and unity.”

“The measures will be progressive and incremental, and that the Sudanese government is also considering economic measures, including a ban on Kenyan imports,” he added.

The deputy foreign minister said Khartoum will submit complaints to international organisations against Kenya.

'Interfering in Sudan's affairs'

"Kenya, represented by its president, has been interfering in Sudan’s affairs and supporting the rebellion since the outbreak of the conflict,” al-Fadil noted.

He accused Kenyan President William Ruto of having “personal ties and interests” with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, calling Kenya’s hosting of RSF meetings “a blatant interference in Sudan’s internal affairs and a violation of all international treaties and commitments."

There was no immediate comment from Kenya on the Sudanese accusation.

On Saturday, the RSF and allied armed groups signed "a political charter" in Kenya to form a parallel government to the Sudanese authorities.

'Conspiracy'

The Sudanese government protested Kenya's hosting of what it called a "conspiracy to establish a government" for the RSF.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Calls by the international community and the UN for an end to the war are mounting, with warnings of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.