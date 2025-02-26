By Staff Reporter

Across the Gambia and Senegal, family, friends, and neighbours routinely gather for the Ngente ceremony to celebrate the birth of a new baby.

The ngente is held seven days after birth - a baby-naming ceremony that mixes religious obligation and cultural celebration. It is a cherished event that has strengthened bonds between generations for ages.

The affair features the shaving of the baby’s hair before its most meaningful moment - the naming.

Names are selected by parents or elders, which are announced together with prayers for the child's health and blessings.

As part of the ritual, an Aqiqah sacrifice is performed, with the meat distributed among guests and those in need.

Following the meal, traditional music is played, and the celebration continues with joy and festivity. Ngente is both a religious obligation and a cultural celebration, strengthening the bonds within the community.

In Gambia, various ethnic groups including the Mandinka, Wolof, Fulani and Jola observe Ngente, each incorporating their own unique customs into the ceremony.

This age-old tradition remains deeply embedded in Gambian society, marking a newborn’s official introduction into both the family and the community.

The Ngente ceremony is not just a tradition; it is a reflection of religious beliefs and cultural heritage, reinforcing social unity.

The celebration includes entertainment and traditional food for guests.

Cheers and celebrations erupt one the baby's name is announced.

The ceremony is a moment to share in the happiness of the new mother.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.