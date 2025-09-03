By Edward Qorro
When Undare Mtaki graduated with a degree in architecture back in 2019, he never thought he would quit his career to pursue a childhood love for art.
The switch was inspired by a vision of colors, patterns and light vivid in his early years
“It wasn’t imaginary,” he says. “It was a real dimension. I’ve spent my life painting it ever since.”
Today, most of his artistic work dwells on his experiences while growing up.
“My niche is turning spirituality to fantasy…I like capturing nature when working on my paints as it connects me to my childhood,” he quips.
Mtaki recalls the difficult conversations with his parents when he announced his resignation from an architecture firm in Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, after just three months on the job.
“Not even my parents fathomed the idea, having spent five years at university, on why I was leaving such a job,” the 32-year-old painter told TRT Afrika.
As he puts it, Mtaki says he saw it as an opportunity reconnect with his passion and become a full time artist, starting off with a capital of less than $500.
But things never went according to plan for the budding painter and he was forced to relocate to the western town of Mwanza to escape the growing cost of living.
“It was a way of minimizing the cost of surviving bearing in mind that I had also asked my parent to support me in buying painting materials,” he recalls.
However, he would later return to Dar es Salaam to find space to showcase his works.
‘Art that heals’
As a painter, Mtaki says he loves to explore almost everything around him since his work is meant to connect people to nature and spirituality. He says his works bridge African tradition, spiritual energy and modern design.
His paintings are a big draw to high-end collectors and wellness retreat premises where where visitors go to recharge and reconnect with nature.
“Most people aren’t aware that nature heals people and this is something I’ve been striving to do through my work,” says Mtaki.
His most acclaimed exhibition was “Shades of Magufuli”, a two week event held at The Drum Art gallery in Dar es Salaam in honour of Tanzania’s former president John Magufuli who died while in power.
“This was undoubtedly the highlight of my career as it went viral and caught the attention of some big shots in Tanzania,” he said.
Apart from some prominent politicians who thronged the event, the former president’s family also visited and was equally awed by the artist’s work.
The exhibition fetched him about $6,800 after selling 15 paints alone. “This was indeed a successful day,” he said.
Soon after, he sold the portrait of Samia Suluhu Hassan’s portrait - just few months after she was sworn in as Magufuli’s successor. The paint was bought by a prominent businessman in Tanzania at a whopping $8,500.
His clientele
Mtaki describes his clientele as a clique of people enthused by artistic work.
“My art embodies cultural values that personify Tanzania’s cultural heritage,” he opines.
Looking back, Mtaki doesn’t regret quitting his job at the architecture firm as he is now using art to help others attain what he terms as spiritual healing.
He hopes to open a studio in Tanzania where artists and designers can collaborate on projects that merge architecture and spirituality.
“I see my work as a bridge,” he says. “Between people and nature, between the physical and the divine. And every brushstroke brings me closer to that place I saw in my dream.”
“I see myself on the global platform in the next five years, I want to change the narrative that art doesn’t pay.”