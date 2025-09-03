By Edward Qorro

When Undare Mtaki graduated with a degree in architecture back in 2019, he never thought he would quit his career to pursue a childhood love for art.

The switch was inspired by a vision of colors, patterns and light vivid in his early years

“It wasn’t imaginary,” he says. “It was a real dimension. I’ve spent my life painting it ever since.”

Today, most of his artistic work dwells on his experiences while growing up.

“My niche is turning spirituality to fantasy…I like capturing nature when working on my paints as it connects me to my childhood,” he quips.

Mtaki recalls the difficult conversations with his parents when he announced his resignation from an architecture firm in Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, after just three months on the job.

“Not even my parents fathomed the idea, having spent five years at university, on why I was leaving such a job,” the 32-year-old painter told TRT Afrika.

As he puts it, Mtaki says he saw it as an opportunity reconnect with his passion and become a full time artist, starting off with a capital of less than $500.

But things never went according to plan for the budding painter and he was forced to relocate to the western town of Mwanza to escape the growing cost of living.

“It was a way of minimizing the cost of surviving bearing in mind that I had also asked my parent to support me in buying painting materials,” he recalls.

However, he would later return to Dar es Salaam to find space to showcase his works.

‘Art that heals’

As a painter, Mtaki says he loves to explore almost everything around him since his work is meant to connect people to nature and spirituality. He says his works bridge African tradition, spiritual energy and modern design.

His paintings are a big draw to high-end collectors and wellness retreat premises where where visitors go to recharge and reconnect with nature.