Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were included in Nigeria's final squad unveiled Friday for key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Nigeria are fourth in their qualifying Group C with just one win in six and trail leaders South Africa by six points with four games to play.

Lookman was named African Footballer of Year by the Confederation of African Football in December 2024.

But he has yet to feature for club side Atalanta amid a transfer standoff in which his Italian club have rejected bids from local rivals Inter Milan for the forward.

The 27-year-old has therefore been training on his own while recovering from a calf injury.

Osimhen in squad

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has also been selected, allaying fears that an injury picked up playing for his South African club is not as serious as feared.