Osimhen, Lookman receive Nigeria call-up for crucial World Cup qualifiers
Nigeria are fourth in their qualifying Group C with just one win in six and trail leaders South Africa by six points with four games to play.
Victor Osimhen of Nigeria during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match in February 2024. / Reuters
August 30, 2025

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were included in Nigeria's final squad unveiled Friday for key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Lookman was named African Footballer of Year by the Confederation of African Football in December 2024.

But he has yet to feature for club side Atalanta amid a transfer standoff in which his Italian club have rejected bids from local rivals Inter Milan for the forward.

The 27-year-old has therefore been training on his own while recovering from a calf injury.

Osimhen in squad

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has also been selected, allaying fears that an injury picked up playing for his South African club is not as serious as feared.

Coach Eric Chelle also named star striker Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost Ekong as well as England-based players Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina.

The Super Eagles face Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on September 6 before flying to Bloemfontein to play South Africa three days later.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United/RSA); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars/TAN; Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC/GRE)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood/KSA); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC/ENG); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest/ENG); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City/ENG); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos/GRE); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes/FRA); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen/GER); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC/BEL)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham/ENG); Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas/TUR); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio/ITA); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge/BEL); Christantus Uche (Getafe/ESP)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/ITA); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan/ITA); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray/TUR); Simon Moses (Paris FC/FRA); Cyriel Dessers (Rangers/SCO); Tolu Arokodare (Genk/BEL)

SOURCE:AFP
