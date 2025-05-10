SPORTS
Man City held to shock draw by relegated Southampton
Pep Guardiola's City remained third in the table on 65 points with two games remaining in their bid for Champions League qualification.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, attempts a shot on goal during their Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. / AP
May 10, 2025

Southampton salvaged a point in a surprising 0-0 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Saturday that meant they avoided being the joint-worst team in Premier League history.

Rock bottom and relegated Southampton had looked poised to equal Derby County's season-low tally of 11 points in 2007-08, but the draw moved them to 12 which had their fans at a sun-drenched St Mary's Stadium singing in celebration.

Pep Guardiola's City remained third in the table on 65 points with two games remaining in their bid for Champions League qualification, although Newcastle United and Chelsea are only two points behind and Nottingham Forest trail by four with all three teams having a game in hand.

Haaland returns

City's prolific striker Erling Haaland played for the first time in six weeks and the visitors dominated with 26 shots to the home side's two, but Southampton defended in numbers, particularly in the dying minutes, to deny them.

Omar Marmoush hammered a shot off the crossbar in added time, City's best chance of the match.

SOURCE:Reuters
