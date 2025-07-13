TÜRKİYE
Ancient City of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Türkiye added to UNESCO world heritage list
Number of sites from Türkiye on UNESCO World Heritage List has reached 22.
View of Bin Tepe with Sardis in the background. (Archaeo. Exploration of Sardis/ President and Fellows of Harvard College) / Others
July 13, 2025

The ancient city of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Türkiye’s western Manisa province have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Turkish culture and tourism minister said on Saturday.

“This unique geography, once the capital of the Lydian civilization and birthplace of the world’s first coin, is now recognized as part of humanity’s shared heritage,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

Thanking all those who contributed to the recognition, Ersoy said: “Türkiye’s cultural treasures will continue to emerge one by one during the Century of Türkiye. I invite everyone to discover the magical atmosphere of Sardis, which now welcomes visitors under the night museum program.”

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said: “Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, located to the east of Manisa, was inscribed today (12 July) on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.”

“The number of sites from Türkiye on the UNESCO World Heritage List has reached 22 with this inscription,” the ministry added.


SOURCE:TRT World
