Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process during a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart.

During the call, relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues, were discussed, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan called the recent progress made toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia gratifying, adding that the establishment of a lasting peace and stable environment would also contribute to peace and stability in the entire region.

Türkiye will continue to provide necessary support towards this goal, he said.