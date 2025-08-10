TÜRKİYE
1 min read
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
No casualties so far reported, says interior minister, but several buildings collapsed.
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye / AA
August 10, 2025

A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Türkiye on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) has reported.

The quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir. No deaths were reported.

About 10 buildings collapsed in Sindirgi, the epicentre of the earthquake, including a three-storey building in the city centre, Mayor Serkan Sak announced on Turkish local media.

"Six people lived in this three-storey building. Four were rescued from the rubble," he said, adding that efforts to extract the other two were underway.

"Buildings and mosques were destroyed, but we have no reports of loss of life," he added.

Recommended

The quake hit at 1653 GMT, with aftershocks ranging from 3.5 to 4.6 magnitude, according to AFAD.

Türkiye is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines, which have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

Twin quakes in February 2023 in the southwest killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, the site of the ancient city of Antioch.

At the beginning of July, a 5.8-magnitude tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people.


SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us