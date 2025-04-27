SPORTS
Kenya's Sawe wins London Marathon as compatriot Kipchoge comes sixth
Kenya's Sabastian Sawe has won the London men's marathon in a time of 2 hours 02 minutes and 27seconds on Sunday, while his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge has come in sixth.
Sabastian Sawe of Kenya pulled off a strong finish to win the London men's marathon on April 27, 2025. / Photo: AP
April 27, 2025

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe produced a blistering performance to beat a star-studded field and win the men's London marathon in a time of 2hr 02min 27sec on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who won the Valencia marathon last December, came home alone in blazing sunshine ahead of Uganda's world half-marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo.

Defending champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao, also a Kenyan, edged Abdi Nageeye for third in a photo finish while four-time champion Eliud Kipchoge finished sixth.

At the halfway mark the lead group, which included Kipchoge, Olympic champion Tamirat Tola and Kiplimo, timed outside world record pace at 1:01:30.

Decisive break

Kipchoge, though, was dropped as the runners approached the 90-minute mark.

It was at the drinks station shortly after that that Sawe made the decisive break. Unlike the others, he did not take a drink and stole a march on them.

Kiplimo was caught unawares as he was at the back of the group, but the 24-year-old battled through to suggest his day will come.

Sawe, though, never had a concern from that moment on, looking fresh as a daisy as he broached the winner's tape on the Mall in the shadow of Buckingham Palace.

