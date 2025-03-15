The Turkish foreign minister has stressed that European leaders are confused about what to do if the world were divided into several spheres of influence.

“It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region,” Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, speaking to TV100, a Turkish television channel.

"This capability exists; the opportunity is there. It's simply a matter of putting forth the will and pursuing it," Fidan added. He highlighted that the UK would likely not have exited the EU if Türkiye had joined the bloc in 2007-2008.

"A structure that includes Türkiye and the UK within the EU would inevitably have developed its own foreign policy and security architecture much earlier," he argued.

Fidan further underscored that the EU has committed 800 billion euros to the "ReArm Europe" program as European countries shuffle to increase their defence capabilities — an area where Türkiye’s star has been shining.

Not many European armies are as strong as the Turkish military forces, with tools tried and tested on the battlefields, he noted, stressing European concerns on what will happen if the US "pulls down its security umbrella".

EU membership remains a priority

TRT Global - Security of EU depends on Türkiye's full membership — President Erdogan TRT Global - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is in Ankara for an official visit, acknowledges Türkiye’s significance not only for NATO but also for the broader European security landscape. 🔗

Speaking to TV100, the Turkish top diplomat also emphasised that Türkiye's one-to-one relations with European countries are in good condition.

“We have a total trade volume of more than 200 billion dollars with the whole of Europe. It is the most balanced trade volume in the world, for both sides,” he said.

Highlighting the difficulties in mending relations with EU institutions that were somewhat severed in 2019, Fidan remarked that EU membership still remains a strategic priority for Ankara. However, he noted that the EU does not appear to approach the issue similarly.

The foreign minister expressed Türkiye’s intention to adopt a constructive stance that considers the interests of both parties during negotiations, stating that the negative atmosphere that has prevailed within the EU since 2019 has diminished.

TRT Global - Türkiye’s EU bid gains momentum as Erdogan and Tusk discuss regional stability TRT Global - As Türkiye and Poland strengthen ties, Erdogan underscores Ankara’s key role in European security and the prospect of EU membership. While Tusk reaffirms support for accession, experts question whether the EU fully grasps Ankara’s rising influence. 🔗

War in Ukraine

Speaking on Thursday, the Turkish top diplomat also noted that the Russia-Ukraine war will act as a test for European countries, including Türkiye, regarding each party's willingness to intervene in order to protect one another.

Commenting on the difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the US."

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for an end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the US under President Donald Trump.

"We will continue to do whatever we can politically, technically, and militarily," Fidan said, reassuring that Türkiye, as the only country within NATO that has long advocated a ceasefire, is ready to intensify mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan noted that "genuine" peace talks could only be possible if all parties were present. Türkiye has extended an open invitation to host peace talks once again.