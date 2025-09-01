TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan presses for stronger SCO partnership, lauds tradition of collective action
Speaking at the SCO summit in China, Turkish President Erdogan welcomes recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
Erdogan presses for stronger SCO partnership, lauds tradition of collective action
Erdogan welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. / Reuters
September 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), calling it a platform “representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems.”

Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, Erdogan described the organisation as “vital” for boosting energy security and fostering strategic infrastructure partnerships.

He also welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The two-day SCO meeting, which started on Sunday, marked the fifth annual summit hosted by China since the forum was established in 2001.

Earlier, Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

'Our collective responsibility'

Addressing global conflicts, Erdogan criticised the ongoing violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger,” he said.

Recommended

He called on the international community to use the United Nations as a platform for global justice, describing it as “our collective responsibility” to respond to years of oppression against the Palestinian people.

Israel has killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. Israel’s war has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Syria, Erdogan emphasised continued support for restoring the country while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity, saying such efforts benefit the entire region.

He also reiterated that Türkiye will oppose any attempt that threatens Syria’s security or sovereignty.

Erdogan concluded by outlining Türkiye’s broader foreign policy vision, emphasising the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

He highlighted the importance of developments in energy and connectivity for global stability, economic development, and sustainable growth.


SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us