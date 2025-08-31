The Sudanese army said on Saturday that five civilians from one family, including two young girls, were killed in a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan State in southern Sudan.

The overnight attack targeted the village of Awlad Al-Sharif in the Indraba area, the army said in a statement. Six other villagers were injured.

The military described the strike as part of what it called the RSF’s “pattern of atrocities against civilians and war crimes.”

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the army statement.