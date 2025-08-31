AFRICA
1 min read
Paramilitary RSF kill five family members in drone strike: Sudan army
The Sudanese army says that five civilians from one family, including two young girls, were killed in a drone strike by the paramilitary RSF in southern Sudan on Saturday.
Paramilitary RSF kill five family members in drone strike: Sudan army
The Sudanese army says that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces recently killed members of one family in a drone strike. / Photo: Reuters
August 31, 2025

The Sudanese army said on Saturday that five civilians from one family, including two young girls, were killed in a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan State in southern Sudan.

The overnight attack targeted the village of Awlad Al-Sharif in the Indraba area, the army said in a statement. Six other villagers were injured.

The military described the strike as part of what it called the RSF’s “pattern of atrocities against civilians and war crimes.”

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the army statement.

Recommended

Scene of escalating violence

North Kordofan has been the scene of escalating violence in recent weeks, with heavy clashes between the army and the RSF spreading across Sudan’s wider Kordofan region.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

However, research from US universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us