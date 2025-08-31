Tens of thousands of South African comic book fans and cosplayers flocked to Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate the sixth edition of Comic-Con Africa, the continent’s biggest celebration of pop culture and gaming.

The four-day festival, which began on Thursday, celebrated anime, gaming, comics and cosplay with a variety of entertainment, including vintage arcade games, esports and costume competitions.

Fans dressed up as their favourite comic book heroes and villains, snapping selfies in replicas of famous local sets and donning original character outfits inspired by their own imagination.

“This year’s Comic-Con has been bigger and bolder than ever before," Comic-Con Africa Show Director Carla Massmann said, adding they anticipate a total of 70,000 fans having walked through the gate by Sunday.

'Nothing short of amazing'

Nkosinathi Skhosana, 24, called Comic-Con Africa “nothing short of amazing” because it was another “safe space” where South Africans of all races and classes could forget their social issues and have fun together.