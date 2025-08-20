The air in Agotime-Ziope in southern Ghana recently reverberated with familiar vivid colours and hues as community members celebrated the 30th Kente Festival, a homage to Ghana's iconic cultural fabric.

The ten-day festival, which ended on 18 August, was more than just a cultural celebration, as it again offered a platform for calls for unity and preservation of Ghana's rich heritage.

Ghana’s Culture Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie praised the Kente cloth which was granted a UNESCO heritage status last year.

The UN culture agency said Kente was not just a fabric but a dynamic means of communication and a vehicle for information transfer and exchange.

Identity construction

“It acts as a powerful tool for identity construction, deeply reflecting the social histories of diverse communities,” UNESCO said .

Kente's allure lies in its intricate craftsmanship. Woven in strips from silk, cotton, or rayon on horizontal looms, each piece tells a story.

The choice of colours and designs is influenced by the user's age, social status, and gender, making every finished product a unique narrative.

The textiles are often named after proverbs, sayings, and social situations, embodying the wisdom and experiences of the Ghanaian people.

The creativity and innovation of weavers have continuously enriched this ancient craft, ensuring its enduring relevance.