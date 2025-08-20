The air in Agotime-Ziope in southern Ghana recently reverberated with familiar vivid colours and hues as community members celebrated the 30th Kente Festival, a homage to Ghana's iconic cultural fabric.
The ten-day festival, which ended on 18 August, was more than just a cultural celebration, as it again offered a platform for calls for unity and preservation of Ghana's rich heritage.
Ghana’s Culture Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie praised the Kente cloth which was granted a UNESCO heritage status last year.
The UN culture agency said Kente was not just a fabric but a dynamic means of communication and a vehicle for information transfer and exchange.
Identity construction
“It acts as a powerful tool for identity construction, deeply reflecting the social histories of diverse communities,” UNESCO said .
Kente's allure lies in its intricate craftsmanship. Woven in strips from silk, cotton, or rayon on horizontal looms, each piece tells a story.
The choice of colours and designs is influenced by the user's age, social status, and gender, making every finished product a unique narrative.
The textiles are often named after proverbs, sayings, and social situations, embodying the wisdom and experiences of the Ghanaian people.
The creativity and innovation of weavers have continuously enriched this ancient craft, ensuring its enduring relevance.
James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, lauded the people of Agotime at the ceremony for their unwavering commitment to preserving their cultural identity through Kente weaving for over three decades.
He urged weavers to seize the burgeoning international demand, emphasising that "every cloth produced here carries the soul of Agortime, woven carefully by generations," Ghana News Agency reports.
Nene Nuer Keteku IV, Konor of the Agotime Traditional Area, echoed the festival's theme, "Woven Together: Kente, Agotime’s Creative Gift to the World," as a timely call for unity and innovation in safeguarding the Kente legacy.
Kente history
The origins of the Kente cloth dates back to the 17th century AD, according to some accounts.
The Kente cloth was initially mostly worn by kings, queens, and important figures of state during ceremonial events and special occasions. But it is now a cloth for anybody who can afford it.
Local history has it that each Ashanti king would create a new Kente design after close consultation with master weavers during his reign. This new Kente design had to be chosen with great care because its pattern and symbolic meaning would always be associated with this particular king.
The Kente cloth received its name from the term "kenten", which means "basket", because of the cloth's woven design. Each Kente pattern was unique and had its own name.
The 30th Kente Festival culminated in a magnificent durbar of chiefs, vibrant cultural performances and dazzling displays of Kente fabric designs.