In the highly anticipated 2025 Global Power Players list by global music charts magazine Billboard, several leading African music executives have been recognised for their instrumental roles in shaping the industry outside the United States – a sector that now accounts for nearly 60% of recorded-music revenue worldwide.

The prestigious annual list celebrates the visionaries and trailblazers who are not only driving the music business forward but also cultivating artist careers, forging international partnerships, and expanding music's reach across continents.

Among the honourees are:

Olamide Adedeji (Founder/CEO, YBNL Nation): A Nigerian music icon whose independent label, YBNL Nation, has been pivotal in defining the Afro-Pop soundscape and propelling it to international acclaim.

Franck-Alcide Kacou (CEO, Universal Music Africa): At the helm of Universal Music Africa, Kacou from Côte d’Ivoire is a central figure in developing creative business models for the African market and opening up new opportunities for local talent across Africa.

Temi Adeniji (Managing Director, Warner Music Africa): This Nigerian-American executive is lauded for her leadership in amplifying African voices globally, notably for the crossover success of Nigerian singer CKay's 2019 smash hit "Love Nwantiti."

Ben Akinbola (Head of Growth, AWAL): Akinbola from Nigeria represents AWAL's innovative approach to artist services, offering an alternative to traditional labels by empowering artists to retain ownership and control of their music while still benefiting from global resources.

Local sounds to global success

Olamide, a pioneer of the Afrobeats movement, shared with Billboard how YBNL Nation has strategically expanded its global footprint.

"YBNL Nation has made significant strides in expanding our global footprint and solidifying our presence in key international markets," Billboard quotes Olamide.

Olamide adds: "Collaborations with international artists and producers have helped bridge the gap between Afrobeats and other genres, further establishing our label as a key player in the global music scene."

Similarly, Ben Akinbola highlighted AWAL's burgeoning international impact, noting how marquee artists like Jungle (UK) and The Beaches (Canada) achieved new career heights last year.

"Building off those international successes, we now also have local artistes charting on every inhabitable continent, with a presence on the ground in over 15 markets," Akinbola told Billboard.

Under Temi Adeniji's continued leadership, Warner Music Africa has prioritised localised talent development and regional infrastructure, proving crucial in bringing African artists to a wider global audience.

Meanwhile, Franck-Alcide Kacou remains instrumental in expanding Universal Music Africa's reach and influence throughout the continent.

As the recorded-music business celebrates its tenth consecutive year of global growth, these African executives were praised for undeniably being at the forefront, driving success for artists and showcasing the appeal of African music worldwide.