TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to outclass France's Charles de Gaulle with its new aircraft carrier — report
Türkiye will join a small group of countries capable of building large aircraft carriers with advanced naval designs, a French report says.
Türkiye to outclass France's Charles de Gaulle with its new aircraft carrier — report
Türkiye has already made strides in advancing its naval defence with the TCG Anadolu, the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier. / AA
September 3, 2025

Türkiye’s naval capabilities are set to surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle with its new National Aircraft Carrier, French daily Le Figaro has reported.

An article published on Tuesday cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official announcement regarding the National Aircraft Carrier project last week at TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, aerospace and technology festival.

Calling it a “massive project,” Le Figaro said, “The National Aircraft Carrier, which will be 285 metres long, 72 metres wide, and have a displacement of over 60,000 tonnes, will clearly surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (261 metres long, 42,500 tonnes), the flagship of the Mediterranean,” adding that Türkiye aims to make a strong impact on the maritime defence with this new project.

The carrier, MUGEM (the Turkish acronym for National Aircraft Carrier), is expected to be launched in 2027–2028 and to enter service by 2030, carrying fighter jets and advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

It will be Türkiye’s first domestically designed and constructed aircraft carrier, marking a major step in the nation’s naval capabilities, the report said.


Türkiye part of ‘exclusive’ aircraft carrier club

The MUGEM project aims to bolster Türkiye’s naval presence in the Mediterranean and on the global maritime stage.

Recommended

Le Figaro, citing statements by Engineer Lieutenant Aykut Demirezen, said the carrier can travel between Türkiye and New York without refuelling, thanks to its advanced hydrodynamic design.

Calculations indicate the hull will reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 1.5 percent, and increase the vessel’s operational efficiency, according to the engineer.

The carrier is designed to carry approximately 50 aircraft, including drones and fighter jets.

Unlike Western carriers, MUGEM will be designed from the outset for drones such as KIZILELMA (a low-observable, carrier-capable, jet-powered UCAV) and ANKA 3, a flying wing-type stealth UCAV.

It will also accommodate the HURJET, a Turkish supersonic advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft, more than 80 percent of whose components are produced domestically.

The report also underlined Erdogan’s statements about the project, noting that it will surpass TCG Anadolu, a 231-metre-long drone-carrying amphibious assault ship.

“If the timetable is met,” the report said, “Türkiye will join the exclusive ranks of countries capable of developing aircraft carriers of this size, like the US, Russia, France and China.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us