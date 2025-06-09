Moscow wants to enhance its military ties in Africa, the Kremlin said on Monday, after reports that the Russian paramilitary group Wagner was leaving Mali.

Diplomatic and security sources told AFP on Sunday that Wagner, Russia's best-known mercenary group, was no longer present in Mali and its units there have been taken over by the Africa Corps, overseen by Moscow's defence ministry.

Mali, ruled by a junta that seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, has never officially admitted Wagner's presence, insisting it only worked with Russian instructors.

"We intend to comprehensively develop our cooperation with African countries," Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about Wagner's departure.

Mali pivots towards Russia

"This cooperation also extends to such sensitive areas as defence and security. In this respect, Russia will also continue to interact and cooperate with African states," Peskov said.

He did not explicitly comment on Wagner's withdrawal or reports they had been replaced by the African Corps.

Mali's ruling junta has broken off ties with former colonial power France and pivoted towards Russia for political and military support.

For over three years, it had relied on Wagner in its fight against insurgents who have killed thousands across the country.

Wagner's successor

The Wagner group was disbanded and restructured after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash in August 2023 following a short-lived mutiny against Moscow.

The Africa Corps is seen as its successor and like Wagner, is actively supporting several African governments.