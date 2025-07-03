As wildfires raged in different countries across the world, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called upon the rich countries to share the burden of the climate crisis in a just and equitable way.

Pointing out the disproportionate impacts of climate change on developing countries, she said some nations, despite contributing less than 1 percent to global emissions, face devastating consequences such as becoming climate refugees or losing vital food resources.

“Countries cannot face multiple crises alone,” she said, calling for international cooperation to address these inequities, while addressing the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

She emphasised the urgent need for global climate action and Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, describing them as critical steps towards justice and sustainability for humanity’s shared future.

She criticised the global system’s failure to distribute burdens equally, calling for inclusive alliances that prioritise compassion and equity to combat climate challenges effectively.

Central to her speech was Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017, which has evolved into a global initiative through a United Nations resolution.

Erdogan described the project as rooted in “loyalty to humanity” and a commitment to intergenerational justice. “We see this not only as an environmental responsibility but as a test for ensuring justice between societies and generations,” she said.

The movement reflects Türkiye’s belief that nature is a divine trust, requiring a profound mindset shift to move beyond viewing it as a mere resource.

Erdogan stressed that combining technology with ethical principles could lead to transformative solutions, ensuring global commitments translate into meaningful action. She warned that without a respectful relationship with nature, climate pledges risk remaining “trapped in texts.

”The Zero Waste Movement, she argued, exemplifies how environmental responsibility can align with social justice, reducing waste and fostering sustainable practices worldwide.

Erdogan’s called for a mindset transformation and underscored the need to reframe humanity’s relationship with the planet to achieve lasting environmental progress. She linked the climate crisis to issues like poverty, displacement, and inequality.

She cited stark statistics, including 3 billion people living on less than $5.50 a day and 70 million displaced refugees, to highlight the human toll of systemic failures. These challenges, she argued, demand collective solutions grounded in solidarity, with climate action as a cornerstone for building a just world.

Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s leadership in humanitarian and environmental efforts, noting the country’s hosting of nearly four million refugees and its global aid initiatives.